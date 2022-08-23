Nadler wins Democratic primary for New York’s redrawn 12th District in clash between incumbents, CNN projects

By Gregory Krieg, CNN

Rep. Jerry Nadler will win the Democratic nomination in New York’s 12th Congressional District, CNN projects, unseating Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a clash of longtime Upper Manhattan incumbents.

Nadler and Maloney were drawn into the same district by an independent mapmaker after state Democrats’ proposed lines were thrown out in court. For decades, the pair enjoyed parallel dominion over the East and West sides, but the new map — and their mutual refusal to consider another district — prompted what became one of the nastiest primary races of the year.

Attorney Suraj Patel appears to be on track to finish third, his argument that the new district was hungering for new blood having lost out to the loyalties assiduously cultivated by Nadler and Maloney over their decades in office.

Nadler was already viewed as the favorite in the race as primary day neared, but he then got perhaps a clinching boost when he was endorsed by The New York Times’ influential editorial board. From there Maloney, sensing the contest slipping away, ramped up her offensives on her soon-to-be-former colleague, at one point suggesting he might be “senile.”

But Nadler, who was also backed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, only seemed to grow stronger as the campaign entered its final days.

