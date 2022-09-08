READ: DOJ’s motion to stay ruling ordering special master review for Mar-a-Lago documents

The Justice Department is appealing a court-ordered special master review of the materials seized by the FBI at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

DOJ is also asking US District Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump-appointee who ordered the special master, to partially pause part of her order, saying it has halted the intelligence community’s review of classified documents.

Read the motion for a partial stay of the order here:

