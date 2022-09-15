Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 10:48 AM

Key senator says more time needed on same-sex marriage vote and pushes for delay until after the November elections

<i>Alex Wong/Getty Images</i><br/>Senator Tammy Baldwin
Getty Images
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Senator Tammy Baldwin

By Manu Raju and Ted Barrett, CNN

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a leading Democratic negotiator on a bill that would codify same-sex marriage nationwide, said Thursday that they need more time to negotiate the issue with Republicans — and wants to delay any vote until after the November midterm elections.

“We’re very confident that the bill will pass, but we will need a little more time,” Baldwin told CNN.

Negotiators had originally pushed to hold a Senate vote before this fall’s midterms. Now, Baldwin says she wants the bill to come up “the day after the election.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content