Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 9:48 AM

West Virginia governor signs bill into law banning abortion with few exceptions

<i>Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail/AP</i><br/>West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on September 16 that he had signed a bill into law that prohibits nearly all abortions. Abortion rights supporters are pictured here outside the Senate chamber at the West Virginia state Capitol on September 13.
AP
Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail/AP
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on September 16 that he had signed a bill into law that prohibits nearly all abortions. Abortion rights supporters are pictured here outside the Senate chamber at the West Virginia state Capitol on September 13.

By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that he had signed a bill into law that prohibits nearly all abortions except in certain medical situations or in cases of rape or incest.

The GOP-led legislature passed House Bill 302 on Tuesday in a special session, making West Virginia the second state to pass a restrictive abortion bill after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The ban goes into effect immediately, with the bill’s criminal penalties to take effect in 90 days.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content