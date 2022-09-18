NYC mayor says migrant issue is a ‘humanitarian crisis’ requiring ‘all-hands-on-deck’ coordination from the US



CNN

By Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the current migrant situation is a “humanitarian crisis created by human hands” that requires “an all-hands-on-deck moment” of coordination by the US.

“We should be clear that this is, as I’ve stated, a humanitarian crisis created by human hands. And it is an all-hands-on-deck moment. When we’re all supposed to come together and coordinate. Coordination during a crisis is something that we must do together. That’s the federal government, that is also the governor of the state of Texas, as well as the governor of the state of Florida,” Adams, a Democrat, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

“We should not be really treating other cities and municipalities in the manner that we’re witnessing now,” he added.

Adams’ remarks come come days after GOP Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida infuriated Democrats by sending migrants in Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts and outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, DC. Though the moves by the governors have been blasted by critics as political stunts, they underscore the growing crisis at the southern border and the need for leaders in Washington and elsewhere to work together to address the issue.

For his part, Adams said Abbott and DeSantis are exhibiting an “erosion of basic human rights” by “treating people in an inhumane manner.” He went on to describe some of the conditions migrants were found in when they’ve arrived in New York from border states.

“In some cases, we had those who were Covid positive on the buses with individuals who were dehydrated — didn’t have proper food,” he said. “Some were even tagged, like you would tag an animal.”

Adams said it was “really unfortunate” that a country known for its humanitarian actions was behaving like this. “This is a blight on our entire country,” he said.

The mayor said that he’s spoken to leaders in DC to discuss immigration reform, pressing on the importance of allowing new arrivals to be able to work in the US.

“I don’t think it’s really logical to allow people to be here for months without the ability to seek employment, particularly during a time when we are seeking employees on various sectors in our city,” he said.

Adams also said he plans on changing certain policies in the city’s “Right-to-Shelter” law to better respond to the situation.

“I’m sure 40 years ago, when this law was put into place, no one thought that we would receive 11,000 migrants or asylum seekers,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Devan Cole contributed to this report.