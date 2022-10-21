Kari Lake says she would accept ‘fair, honest and transparent’ Arizona election results

By Aaron Pellish

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said in a new interview she would accept the results of a “fair, honest and transparent election,” expanding on previous comments she made to CNN in which she wouldn’t commit to accepting the state’s election results if she lost.

“I will accept the results of this election if we have a fair, honest and transparent election. Absolutely, 100%,” Lake told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl in an interview excerpt that aired Friday.

Karl pressed Lake to reiterate whether she would accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. Lake again said she would, “as long as it’s fair, honest and transparent.”

On Sunday, CNN’s Dana Bash pushed Lake on whether she would accept the results of this year’s elections even if she lost.

Lake, who has repeatedly touted false election fraud claims about the 2020 election, told Bash, “I’m going to win the election, and I will accept that result.” At the time, she did not answer whether she would accept the results of an election she lost.

Karl asked Lake who she felt would be responsible for determining whether the election would be fair. Lake pointed to her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

“Looks like my opponent might have to determine that. That’s an interesting conundrum, isn’t it?” Lake said.

Lake has based her campaign in part on falsehoods about the 2020 election that have been widely debunked and has said repeatedly she would not have certified President Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona in the 2020 presidential election.

