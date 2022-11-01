Alleged Pelosi attacker released from hospital and moved to jail ahead of arraignment

By Jack Hannah and Zachary Cohen, CNN

David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, has been released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and moved to the county jail, according to Kelvin Wu, a spokesman for the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

DePape is expected to appear in court to be arraigned on state charges relating to the attack at 4:30 p.m. ET. The judge ruled that no cameras will be allowed in court.

DePape, 42, has been charged with a litany of crimes, including assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping, following last week’s break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home, the US attorney’s office and San Francisco district attorney announced on Monday. He was charged with one count of “attempted kidnapping of a US official,” according to the US attorney’s office for the Northern District of California. That charge relates to Nancy Pelosi, who DePape told police he planned to “hold hostage,” according to an FBI affidavit also unsealed on Monday.

The attempted kidnapping charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.

CNN has reported that DePape allegedly shouted “Where’s Nancy?” after breaking into their home.

DePape also was charged with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a US official with the intent to retaliate against the official. That charge relates to a crime allegedly committed against Paul Pelosi and carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

The federal charges against DePape are in addition to state charges, which the San Francisco district attorney said later Monday include “attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, as well as threats to a public official and their family.”

