Ex-DOJ official and former counsel in Trump Org. probe joins Manhattan DA’s office

Matthew Colangelo — who recently served as a senior official in the US Justice Department and before that served as an attorney on the Trump Foundation investigation with the New York attorney general’s office — will now serve as senior counsel to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to an announcement from the office.

The release said Colangelo will focus on the office’s “most sensitive and high-profile white-collar investigations.”

He will also focus on the office’s “cases, policies, and strategies in housing and tenant protection and labor and worker protection,” marking the first time the Manhattan district attorney’s office will have an executive position in these areas.

Bragg has an ongoing investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances.

A special grand jury empaneled to hear evidence expired in April though Bragg has stressed that the investigation is continuing and that his office could present evidence to a future grand jury if the investigation moves in that direction.

“Matthew Colangelo brings a wealth of economic justice experience combined with complex white-collar investigations, and he has the sound judgment and integrity needed to pursue justice against powerful people and institutions when they abuse their power,” Bragg said in the news release.

“Those who would harass tenants, steal wages, endanger workers, or defraud the public should know that the Manhattan D.A.’s Office has never had a stronger, more dedicated team in place to enforce our laws and hold them accountable.”

