Biden on decision not to reveal discovery of classified documents earlier: ‘I have no regrets’

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he has “no regrets” over not revealing earlier that classified documents had been discovered at his private office in November.

“We’re fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly,” Biden said following remarks on the ongoing recovery efforts in California following recent storms. “I think you’re gonna find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do — that’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there, there.”

The comments are Biden’s first public remarks on the classified documents found at his private Washington, DC, office and Wilmington, Delaware, home in a week. The president’s comment reflects what his White House is saying publicly and privately — not getting into the specific details of the case and pledging full cooperation but largely downplaying the political effects of the probe, which Biden and his inner circle see as another storm that will pass.

Special counsel Robert Hur is investigating how the president and his team handled Obama-era classified documents that were recently found in Biden’s private possession. The first documents were found on November 2 but not publicly revealed until last week when CBS first reported their existence.

Since then, other documents have been found at Biden’s home in Wilmington.

It’s an issue that has frustrated Biden behind closed doors and that feeling spilled out into public view on Thursday. Before answering a reporter’s question about the matter, the president vented over the persistent questions that have followed him over the last two weeks.

“You know what, quite frankly, bugs me is that we have a serious problem here we’re talking about,” Biden said, referring to the storm damage. “We’re talking about what’s going on and the American people don’t quite understand why you don’t ask me questions about that. But having said that, what’s your question?”

