2 US soldiers killed after Army transport vehicle flips over in Alaska

(CNN) — Two US soldiers were killed and twelve were injured when an Army transport vehicle flipped over in a training accident near Salcha, Alaska, on Monday, the Army said.

The soldiers were riding in a transport vehicle, known as a light medium tactical vehicle (LMTV), when the accident occurred, the Army said.

It occurred in the Yukon Training Area, a major facility for conducting training in central Alaska that covers nearly 270,000 acres. The LMTV was carrying a total of 17 soldiers at the time of the accident, the Army said.

First responders rushed to the scene to treat the soldiers and extract them from the vehicle so they could be medically evacuated by ground and air to a hospital.

Army spokesperson John Pennell told CNN the cause of the accident is under investigation and the names of the victims will be released once their next of kin are notified.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 8 of the 12 injured soldiers have been released from the hospital and the four remaining soldiers are in stable condition, Pennell said, adding that the specific injuries the soldiers sustained would not be disclosed at this time.

