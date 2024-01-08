Mitch Landrieu stepping down as White House infrastructure coordinator, will join campaign as co-chair

By Arlette Saenz and Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — Mitch Landrieu is stepping down from his role as White House infrastructure coordinator, according to a statement from the White House. A campaign official told CNN that Landrieu will join the Biden campaign as co-chair.

“Mitch has always known that the real measure of success is not about scoring partisan points – it’s about building bridges, and fixing the problem at hand,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “I offer my deepest gratitude to Mitch for his leadership and for his decades of service to the American people. I will miss his counsel greatly.”

Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans, first joined the White House as a senior adviser to Biden more than two years ago in November 2021 and was tasked with implementing the bipartisan infrastructure law.

CNN reported in November that Landrieu was expected to leave the administration soon.

