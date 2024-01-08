Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Newsom announces special election to fill McCarthy’s seat

<i>Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times/Redux</i><br/>Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times/Redux
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
By
Published 11:21 AM

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — A special election to replace former Rep. Kevin McCarthy following the speaker’s resignation last month will be held on May 21, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday.

The primary for the special election is set for March 19, the governor said.

McCarthy, who represented California’s 20th Congressional District, announced he was stepping down in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on December 6 and formally stepped down on December 31, CNN previously reported.

The announcement came after his unprecedented ouster as speaker of the House last fall.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content