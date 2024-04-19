Gosar becomes third House GOP member to back effort to oust Johnson from speakership

By Melanie Zanona, Annie Grayer, Manu Raju and Shania Shelton, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Rep. Paul Gosar on Friday signed on to the effort to remove Speaker Mike Johnson from his job, the Arizona Republican announced in a news release, becoming the third member to do so.

Gosar huddled on the House floor earlier in the day with GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie, the other two co-sponsors of the motion to vacate the speakership.

They have not taken steps to force a floor vote on the resolution.

Gosar’s move comes as Johnson has faced growing threats to his speakership for his handling of legislation to send foreign aid to Ukraine and Israel.

That threat reached its highest point yet on Thursday after CNN and other outlets reported that Johnson was being lobbied by his members to raise the threshold required to trigger the procedure to oust the speaker – a move that would help ensure the Louisiana Republican can pass foreign aid bills and still keep his job without needing to rely on Democrats to bail him out.

The speaker was surrounded on the House floor on Thursday by a number of far-right lawmakers in a heated discussion. The group implored Johnson to give them assurances that he would not raise the threshold on the motion to vacate, but the speaker would not commit, leaving many of the lawmakers fuming and some even saying this was a red line that could propel the motion to oust him forward.

After that pressure, Johnson said later in the day that he will not change the procedure for removing him from the speakership.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.