Biden reiterated ‘clear position’ on Rafah invasion in phone call with Netanyahu Sunday

By Priscilla Alvarez, Sam Fossum and Jack Forrest, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday reiterated his “clear position” on a potential Israeli invasion of Rafah and discussed the need for humanitarian aid in Gaza, according to the White House.

“The President and the Prime Minister also discussed increases in the delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza including through preparations to open new northern crossings starting this week,” according to a White House readout.

The White House added, “The President stressed the need for this progress to be sustained and enhanced in full coordination with humanitarian organizations. The leaders discussed Rafah and the President reiterated his clear position.”

The Biden administration has made clear to its Israeli counterparts that they want to see a clear and actionable plan on how they would protect civilians in Rafah.

Israel has told its US counterparts that it won’t launch an invasion where more than 1 million people are sheltering in the Gaza strip’s southernmost city until the Biden administration can share its concerns, White House National Security Council communications adviser John Kirby told ABC on Sunday.

During their conversation Sunday, Biden also reaffirmed his “ironclad” commitment to Israel and reviewed the ongoing talks to secure a hostage and ceasefire deal.

The call took place just days after Biden signed into law an aid package that includes $26 billion for Israel. The package also includes nearly $61 billion in aid to Ukraine and $8 billion for the Indo-Pacific.

“The President reaffirmed his ironclad commitment to Israel’s security following the successful defense against Iran’s unprecedented missile and drone attack earlier this month. They also reviewed ongoing talks to secure the release of hostages together with an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” according to the White House.

In a phone call between the two earlier this month, Biden told Netanyahu that the overall humanitarian situation in Gaza is unacceptable and warned Israel to take steps to address the crisis or face consequences — a stark statement from Israel’s staunchest ally.

This story has been updated with additional information Sunday.

