What are your questions about Trump’s conviction?

(CNN) — Donald Trump is the first former president to be convicted of a felony, but he is not the first felon to run for the presidency. The Socialist Party candidate Eugene Debs ran from prison in 1920, although he had no chance of winning the race.

Trump, on the other hand, is the presumptive nominee for Republicans and has a very real chance of winning the election in November. Below, let us know your questions about the guilty verdict in the New York trial.

