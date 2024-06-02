Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announces pancreatic cancer diagnosis

By Jalen Beckford, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas announced Sunday that she’s been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and warned her constituents that she’ll likely be “occasionally absent” from Congress while undergoing treatment.

“My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year,” she said in a statement. “I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease. The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me.”

The 15-term congresswoman, who mounted an unsuccessful bid for Houston mayor last year, faced a primary challenge from a onetime congressional intern earlier this year for the deep-blue 18th Congressional District. She prevailed with 60% of the vote.

Addressing her constituents, Jackson Lee wrote on Sunday, “As I pursue my treatments, it is likely that I will be occasionally absent from Congress, but rest assured my office will continue to deliver the vital constituent services that you deserve and expect.”

The congresswoman noted that she’s committed to working with congressional leadership and being “present for votes on legislation that is critical for the prosperity and security of the American people.”

“By God’s grace, I will be back at full strength soon,” she added.

