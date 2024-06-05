US Defense secretary’s chief of staff is stepping down

By Haley Britzky and Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s chief of staff, Kelly Magsamen, is stepping down at the end of the month, Austin said in a statement on Wednesday.

Magsamen was most recently at the center of Austin’s secretive hospitalization which drew criticism from lawmakers; officials said at the time that the White House and Congress were not notified of Austin’s hospitalization in January because Magsamen had the flu.

Austin’s statement does not mention the incident or attribute Magsamen’s exit to what happened.

A review of the incident conducted by the Office of Administration and Management said Austin’s staff “was hesitant to pry or share any information that they did learn” out of privacy concerns. Austin ultimately said he took full responsibility for the failure to notify President Joe Biden and Congress of his condition.

In his statement on Wednesday, Austin said Magsamen has been “the chief architect of every initiative I have launched to defend our nation, take care of our people, and succeed through teamwork.”

“If there is a better example of exemplary public service at a challenging time, I do not know of it. I wish Kelly continued success – and thank her for her outstanding service to the Department and the United States,” Austin said.

Magsamen has served as Austin’s chief of staff since his tenure began in January 2021.

