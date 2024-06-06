Trump says he will announce running mate at GOP convention next month



By Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump said in interviews aired Thursday that he would announce his running mate at the Republican National Convention next month.

The presumptive GOP nominee was asked by TV psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw, “Are you going to tell me who your vice-presidential choice is?”

“I can’t yet, but we have some very good people. I’m going to do it in the convention,” Trump said. The GOP convention is slated to take place July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

Trump made similar comments in an interview aired Thursday around the same time on Fox News.

“I think I’ll announce who that person’s gonna be during the convention. I think that’s pretty normal, during the convention. It’ll be an interesting period of time,” the former president said.

CNN reported Wednesday that vetting materials have been sent to several candidates under consideration to be Trump’s running mate, according to a person familiar with the process. People familiar with the deliberations, however, cautioned that Trump’s search for a running mate is still in flux, and the campaign has emphasized that only Trump would make the final decision.

Trump said in an interview with TMJ4 News last month that there was a “pretty good chance” he would announce his running mate at the convention in Milwaukee.

