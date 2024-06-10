Officials in Arizona release Rudy Giuliani’s mug shot after he pleaded not guilty in election subversion case

By Kyung Lah and Jack Hannah, CNN

(CNN) — Rudy Giuliani was processed in Phoenix on Monday, weeks after pleading not guilty in Arizona to charges of allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Donald Trump’s former attorney was given 30 days to appear and get his mug shot and fingerprints taken, according to a Maricopa County court commissioner, after a problematic attempt by agents within the Arizona attorney general’s office to serve Giuliani last month.

Giuliani was served on May 17 in Palm Beach, Florida, at his 80th birthday bash held by a GOP operative. Arizona prosecutors spent weeks trying to track down the former New York City mayor and eventually found him based on his podcasts.

A grand jury in Arizona handed up indictments last month charging over a dozen Trump allies, including the fake electors and several individuals connected to his campaign, over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

CNN has reached out to a spokesperson for Giuliani.

The Arizona indictment is just the latest legal woe for Giuliani stemming from his time as Trump’s attorney after the 2020 presidential election. He filed for bankruptcy in December, days after a jury ordered him to pay nearly $150 million to two former Georgia election workers for making defamatory statements about them.

Giuliani is also an unindicted co-conspirator in Trump’s federal election subversion case; faces 13 charges in the Georgia election subversion case, which has been indefinitely paused by a state appeals court; and is being sued for defamation by both Dominion and Smartmatic, voting technology companies that he falsely said rigged the 2020 election.

