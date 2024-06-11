What to know about the jurors in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial

By Holmes Lybrand, Marshall Cohen, Annette Choi, Matt Stiles and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — The federal jury of Delaware residents that found Hunter Biden guilty on three felony gun charges was made up of 6 women and 6 men.

Seven of those jurors were Black, and 5 of the jurors were White.

Earlier in the trial, the original juror number 3 was dismissed. Alternate juror number 1 took her place and was the new juror number 3.

CNN’s Macayla Cook contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.