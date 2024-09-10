Iran will face new sanctions for supplying missiles to Russia, Blinken says

By Stephanie Halasz, CNN

(CNN) — Iran will be hit with new sanctions Tuesday for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced.

Speaking at a joint news conference in London with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Blinken said he expected Russia would begin using the missiles against Ukraine in the coming weeks.

The new sanctions include additional measures on Iran Air, the national carrier, Blinken said. “Anyone who proves assistance to Russia … is perpetuating the war, is perpetuating the conflict,” he added.

Lammy similarly called Iran’s actions “a troubling pattern” and “a significant escalation.”

Blinken and Lammy said they would make a joint visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, later this week. Lammy described it as the “first joint visit of this kind for well over a decade.”

