Shapiro arson suspect faced charges in domestic violence case, financial and legal turmoil

By Casey Tolan, Curt Devine and Majlie de Puy Kamp, CNN

(CNN) — The man charged with setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence Sunday was an auto mechanic who faced personal and financial turmoil in recent years – including allegations that he assaulted his wife and young children amid a suicide attempt.

Cody Balmer, 38, was due to appear in court later this week on charges stemming from that case – the most serious incident in an escalating pattern of court troubles including a custody fight and foreclosure proceedings, according to records reviewed by CNN.

Now, Balmer faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated arson, terrorism and other crimes after police say he climbed over a fence, broke into the governor’s mansion and set the fire with a homemade Molotov cocktail in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Authorities are still working to figure out the motive behind the brazen attack. Balmer shared Facebook posts critical of former President Joe Biden, but doesn’t appear to have mentioned Shapiro, also a Democrat. In an interview with police, he admitted to “harboring hatred” toward Shapiro, and said he would have beaten the governor with a hammer, the arrest affidavit said.

Shapiro and his family, who were sleeping at the time, were forced to evacuate the home, but there were no injuries. Balmer later turned himself in to police.

Investigators believe mental health issues may be a factor in the case, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN. Officials were struck by how casual and relaxed Balmer was during the incident and in his interactions with police, the source said.

Balmer’s mother, Christie Balmer, told CBS News that her son “was mentally ill, went off his meds, and this is what happened.” The suspect’s mother said she reached out to multiple police departments last week, in an effort to get Cody Balmer “picked up,” but she “couldn’t get anybody to help.”

After Balmer fled the governor’s mansion, a woman identified as Balmer’s ex-lover called police to say that Balmer had confessed that he started the fire, according to an affidavit filed by officers in the case.

During an interview with police after he turned himself in, Balmer said he removed gasoline from a lawn mower and poured it into beer bottles to make Molotov cocktails, which he threw into the governor’s home, the affidavit said.

Suspect was charged in previous assault case

Balmer, who lived in Harrisburg, worked as a mechanic. Kindermans Auto Repair, his former employer, wrote on Facebook that he hadn’t worked at the company in more than two years. On his Facebook profile, Balmer described himself as a “certified master mechanic offering convenient mobile service and roadside assistance by appointment.”

In January 2023, officers were dispatched to a home in Harrisburg to respond to a report of domestic violence. Balmer told officers he’d taken “a bottle full of pills” in a suicide attempt and then gotten into a fight with his wife and 13-year-old son, who had stepped between them, according to an affidavit from the Penbrook Police Department.

His wife told police he’d hit the boy and punched her in the face and bit her hand. She also said Balmer elbowed his other 10-year-old son multiple times in the chest and “stepped on his leg which had already previously been broken recently,” the affidavit states.

Balmer was charged with three counts of simple assault, but available court documents do not indicate whether he entered a plea. The case remains open, and Balmer had a court date set for Wednesday pertaining to the incident, a Dauphin County court administrator told CNN.

Balmer’s wife did not respond to a request for comment from CNN. An attorney listed for Balmer could not immediately be reached for comment.

In June 2023, Balmer sued his wife over custody of two other children – not the sons he was alleged to have assaulted – and a judge ordered them to share custody of the children.

Balmer was also sued by a mortgage company in December 2022 seeking to foreclose on a house he owned in Harrisburg. The company won a default judgment against him, and as of June 2024 he owed the mortgage company about $117,000, according to court documents. A sheriff’s sale was set, but an attorney for Balmer filed a motion to postpone the sale in July 2024, writing that Balmer had found a buyer.

“Defendant had fallen behind in his mortgage due to several hardship factors, including injuries from an auto accident leading to his inability to work and maintain an income and a separation from his wife,” the lawyer, Adam DeJohn, wrote.

Balmer sold the property in September 2024, according to county property records, and the case was dismissed in January 2025.

He was also charged in multiple cases in 2024 and in February this year with driving a vehicle while his “operating privilege” was suspended or revoked and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. He pleaded guilty in two of the cases and was fined, while the most recent case appears to still be open.

History of criticizing Biden

According to state records, Balmer is a registered voter in Pennsylvania but is not affiliated with a political party.

On his Facebook account, Balmer has made multiple posts since 2021 that are critical of Biden.

A post from January 2021 says in part, “Biden supporters shouldn’t exist. Where were you his first run? Well aware of the trash he is.” Another post from the same month reads in part, “RIP Joe Biden….. Whoops that’s in May, #notmypresidenteither”

In September 2021, Balmer posted a meme criticizing Biden’s handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. The meme shows Biden in a car with text that reads, “Get in, loser. We’re leaving Afghanistan.” The next image shows Biden appearing to drive off with text that says “*Drives off without you*”

In June 2022, Balmer shared on Facebook what appears to be a photo of a needlepoint illustration of a flaming Molotov cocktail – the same weapon authorities say he used to start the fires at Shapiro’s residence.

“Be the light you want to see in the world,” the original image declared.

CNN’s Dakin Andone, Josh Campbell, Amanda Jackson and Sara Smart contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. Dial or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for free and confidential support.

