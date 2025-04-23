Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in Senate, announces he won’t seek reelection

By Manu Raju, CNN

(CNN) — Dick Durbin, the longtime second-ranking Democrat in the Senate, announced plans to retire at the end of next year, setting off a succession scramble to take his powerful leadership spot in the chamber and a likely crowded primary in Illinois for the seat.

“The decision of whether to run for re-election has not been easy. I truly love the job of being a United States Senator. But in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch,” Durbin announced Wednesday. “So, I am announcing today that I will not be seeking re-election at the end of my term.”

Durbin, 80, had long been expected to step aside, having served in the chamber since 1996 and as the Senate Democratic whip since 2005, a position that has given him influence with the party’s leader as the chief deputy for the late Harry Reid and currently with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. Durbin becomes the fourth Senate Democrat to announce plans to retire rather than run for reelection next year.

Durbin’s retirement decision opens up a number of key positions, including on the Senate Judiciary Committee where he served as chairman in the last Congress, having presided over the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, and where he has long championed legislation to help the undocumented migrants brought to the US as children known as Dreamers.

Behind the scenes in Illinois, a number of Democrats had been preparing for a potential run, building their war chests in advance of what could be a competitive Democratic primary in the blue state. Among those seen as potential candidates: Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Robin Kelly and Lauren Underwood and Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

And in the Senate, the race to replace Durbin will set off a leadership scramble that won’t be formalized until after next year’s midterms and through a secret ballot of Democratic senators. There are several Democrats who could seek the whip position, setting them up to be a potential successor to Schumer.

Those viewed as potential candidates include Sens. Brian Schatz, Amy Klobuchar and Patty Murray. But others could make their interests known.

Schumer thanked Durbin in a statement following his announcement, saying that “he’s been a trusted partner, one of the most respected voices in the Senate for decades, my dear friend, and, of course, my former roommate.”

