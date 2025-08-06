Trump reignites threat to take over DC after former DOGE worker assaulted in attempted carjacking

By Rashard Rose, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday reignited his threat for the federal government to “run” Washington, DC, after a former Department of Government Efficiency employee was assaulted in an attempted carjacking.

“I have to say that somebody from DOGE was very badly hurt … A young man who was beat up by a bunch of thugs in DC, and either they’re gonna straighten their act out in the terms of government and in terms of protection or we’re gonna have to federalize and run it the way it’s supposed to be run,” Trump told reporters Tuesday.

Edward Coristine, the 19-year-old former DOGE worker once known by the online moniker “Big Balls,” and another individual were assaulted in an attempted carjacking on Sunday, according to a DC Police Department incident report obtained by CNN affiliate WUSA.

Police saw a group of around 10 juveniles surround Coristine’s vehicle and assault him, the incident report said. When police exited their vehicle, the juveniles ran away.

Two 15-year-olds “were arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking,” according to DC police.

Coristine earlier this year was tapped to take part in a sweeping overhaul of the US government through DOGE, CNN previously reported, working as a “senior advisor” with access to various departments, including Homeland Security, FEMA and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Coristine joined the Social Security Administration earlier this summer to work on its website, an agency spokesperson told CNN in June.

“Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!” Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social.

“The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these ‘minors’ as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14,” Trump said.

Trump continued: “If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore. Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City.”

Billionaire Elon Musk – who previously led DOGE – joined in the president’s criticism, writing in a post on X, “It is time to federalize DC.”

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office declined to comment on Trump’s remarks when reached by CNN.

Trump threatens to take over DC police and bring in National Guard

Trump continued to threaten a federal takeover on Wednesday, saying he is considering having his administration take over the DC Police Department and potentially bringing in the National Guard.

“We’re considering it, yeah, because the crime is ridiculous,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, later adding, “and that includes bringing in the National Guard maybe very quickly too.”

The president also said the administration was going “to look at” overturning DC Home Rule – which gives certain congressional powers regarding the governance of the district to local government entities, including the mayor and city council.

“We’re going to look at that – in fact, they are, the lawyers are already studying it,” Trump said. “We have to run DC. This has to be the best run place in the country, not the worst run place in the country. And it has so much potential, and we’re going to take care of it.”

US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro said in a Wednesday interview with Fox News that she spoke to the president at length on Tuesday.

“(These kids) need to have consequences, they need to understand that enough is enough,” Pirro said, later adding, “It’s time to end it. That’s what the president wants. That’s what we’re going to do.”

DC Councilmember Christina Henderson told CNN on Wednesday, “It’s never a good thing when a person in our city is a victim of violence,” but noted there is frustration also being experienced by the City Council.

Henderson said the Council is frustrated that the federal government, in both the Biden and Trump administrations, has not nominated enough judges to handle the criminal caseload in the city “and the Senate has not confirmed enough judges.”

Trump’s rekindled threats comes as Bowser, a leading figure in the Democratic resistance during the president’s first term, has treaded carefully through Trump’s second term. CNN previously reported Bowser has faced criticism from some local officials for her less defiant approach.

“I have to give the mayor credit. Mayor Bowser is working with us,” Pirro told Fox News.

Bowser in March announced the removal of the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington after Republicans in Congress threatened to withhold funding for the district if it kept the two-block mural intact. The mayor told CNN at the time, “We have bigger fish to fry,” citing the looming financial and existential crises her city suddenly faces under Trump.

Earlier this year, Trump said that the federal government should “take over” DC.

“I think that we should govern District of Columbia. It’s so important, the DC situation. I think that we should run it strong, run it with law and order,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One in February.

In March, Trump signed an executive order establishing a “D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force,” aiming to ensure federal participation in a number of city issues, including maximum enforcement of federal immigration laws and beefing up federal and local law enforcement presence in certain areas.

The order aims to ensure that “all applicable quality of life, nuisance, and public-safety laws are strictly enforced,” including crimes involving assault, battery, larceny, graffiti, public intoxication and more.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Brian Todd and DJ Judd contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.