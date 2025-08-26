Indiana Republican state lawmakers set to visit the White House amid Trump redistricting push

By Alayna Treene, Jeff Zeleny, Arlette Saenz, Shania Shelton, CNN

(CNN) — A group of Republican legislators from Indiana are scheduled to visit the White House Tuesday, multiple sources familiar with the meeting told CNN, where the group is likely to discuss redistricting.

The White House sent the invitation to the state’s lawmakers in July, one of the sources said. The group is expected to meet in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

The meeting with Indiana lawmakers comes amid a White House pressure campaign for Republican-dominated states to redraw Congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. President Donald Trump hopes to stop Democrats from winning back the House – where Republicans have a very narrow majority.

Republicans hold seven of the nine House seats in Indiana, so any changes are likely to target only one seat in northwestern Indiana, currently held by Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan. But a more aggressive redistricting effort could also try to include Rep. Andre Carson, who is from a far safer Democratic seat surrounding Indianapolis.

The afternoon meeting is not listed on Trump’s daily schedule, but a senior administration official told CNN the president is likely to at least drop by and greet the visiting Hoosiers.

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray will be in attendance, sources familiar with the plans said. Huston’s daughter, Liz Huston, serves as an assistant to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The invitation the members received in late July did not include redistricting as a topic for the meeting, one source said.

Redistricting battle heats up

Several Republican lawmakers have raised concerns about the potential political fallout from a mid-decade redistricting effort, and Indiana could emerge as a test case for whether state Republican leaders will be able to resist pressure from the White House as the redistricting arms race spreads beyond Texas and California.

California Democrats passed a trio of redistricting bills last week, backed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, that will ask voters to replace the state’s current congressional maps with new ones aimed at netting Democrats five House seats.

The move was in response to Texas’ redistricting push – sought by Trump and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott – that ignited an intensifying, nationwide redistricting arms race. The Texas Senate approved new congressional maps on Saturday drawn to help Republicans win as many as five more House seats in next year’s midterm elections.

Vice President JD Vance traveled to the Indiana Statehouse earlier this month, where he met with Gov. Mike Braun and state legislative leaders. Braun and the state’s GOP leaders were noncommittal about redistricting efforts, CNN previously reported.

The Indiana Republican leaders are likely to face immense pressure from the White House and Trump allies. Still, many Republican operatives in Indiana said they are skeptical that a redistricting effort will take place.

Tuesday’s meeting provides the White House another opportunity to urge the state’s Republican lawmakers to consider redrawing their maps to potentially gain more seats before next year’s midterm elections, even as many raise concerns about doing so years before the next census.

Alongside Indiana and Texas, national Republicans are also ramping up their efforts to squeeze more GOP-friendly congressional seats out of additional states as allies of Trump have called on state leaders in Ohio, South Carolina and Missouri to target the handful of Democratic districts remaining in the states.

In Florida, Republicans took a first step toward a possible mid-cycle redistricting by launching a House committee to examine the issue. And in Nebraska, Republicans already hold all three seats, but lawmakers could redraw the map to make the state’s swingy 2nd District less competitive.

