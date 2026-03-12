FBI agents to train with UFC fighters at Quantico

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — FBI agents will attend a training this weekend taught by Ultimate Fighting Championship fighters, the mixed martial arts company announced Wednesday.

The UFC said fighters “will provide insight into how they train for competition, as well as demonstrate specific techniques and tactics, offering a unique perspective to the students as they prepare to enter the field office.”

The training at the FBI’s Quantico facility in Virginia comes just months before the White House is set to host a UFC fight night, meant to celebrate the country’s 250 anniversary, on President Donald Trump’s birthday. Trump has longstanding ties to the UFC and its CEO Dana White, who was a key surrogate for him in 2024 and introduced him at the Republican National Convention.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement the UFC training “is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes” and that it would help the FBI “be even better prepared to protect the American people.”

Patel has made his personal image and persona a feature of his leadership of the premier law enforcement agency – breaking away from the blue-suit, stiff-natured persona of previous directors. He has appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, posted photos of himself on social media working out with agents and sported an array of FBI jackets at press conferences.

His nontraditional style came under scrutiny last month when video circulated online of Patel chugging beer while celebrating with the USA men’s hockey team in their locker room following their victory over Canada for gold.

The training this weekend will include several top UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje — who will headline the White House fight night — Jorge Masvidal and Renzo Gracie, a trainer and fighter whose family developed Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

“This collaboration is part of an overall initiative by the FBI to provide its agents with exciting, innovative training options and to constantly look for opportunities to revamp and improve their preparation to continue to be the best of the best.”

