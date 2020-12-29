5 Women killed during Christmas Day homicide

National-World

POPE COUNTY, Arkansas (KHBS/KHOG) — UPDATE: The Pope County sheriff released the names and ages of those involved in the Christmas Day homicide near Atkins. He said it is being investigated as a murder suicide.

According to a release from the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, their department received a call just after 5 p.m. on Christmas Day about possible victims located at a home on Pine Ridge Road.

The Pope County Sheriff said the victims, all women, ranged in age from 8-years-old to 50, with two of the victims being adults while three were juveniles. All of the women were said to be related.

On Monday, the sheriff’s department said Danielle Collins, 7, Levenah Countryman, 10, Abigail Heflin, 12, Jaquita Chase, 31 and Patricia Patrick, 61 were the five found inside the home on Christmas Day.

The Sheriff said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time. The bodies will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further inspection as the investigation continues.

