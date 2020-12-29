Kids Cove looking at changes for schooling with students and parents

National-World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Kids Cove at Fountains in Murfreesboro is hoping to change how school looks for parents and students needing consistency during a difficult school year nationwide.

Their primary goal is to help families dealing with learning disruptions and educational challenges during COVID-19.

“We are meeting a need and we are hearing from parents that they may not go back to normal,” Scott Graby, Developer at Fountains at Gateway, said.

The setup includes personal study cubes, an indoor play space, and a fenced outdoor area for fresh air.

“We have divided in into three different categories with young students starting with kindergarten going up to 8th grade,” Graby said. “It’s our answer to the challenges parents are facing.”

Kids Cove will accept drop ins, for example, when a school closes, or whenever a homeschool parent just needs a break.

“We’ve heard a lot of moms struggling and being frustrated with distance learning,” manager Jacquie Brengartner said. “We take that stress out of the parent’s hands.”

“I think we are going to be that fun learning environment,” manager Kimberly Doughtie said.

For safety mask will be required for students. Full security camera coverage is also available. Access into Kids Cove will require a keycard.

“Our goal is to provide environment that is safe fun and holistic for the kids to come .”

Kids Cove is available at Fountains for a tour anytime.

January 4th will be the first day for Kids Cove to start.

