Wisconsin police arrest former hospital worker whose alleged actions led hospital to throw out more than 500 vaccine doses

Police in Grafton, Wisconsin, have arrested a former pharmacist who removed 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine from a local hospital’s refrigerator, the department said Thursday.

Investigators believe the man removed the vaccine “knowing they would not be usable,” a police news release says.

According to police, the hospital pharmacist allegedly provided public safety officials at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton with a written statement saying he intentionally removed the vials, knowing that if they were not properly stored, the doses would be ineffective.

The man, a resident of Grafton who was not identified, could face charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, adultering a prescription drug, and criminal damage to property.

All three charges are felonies, according to the release.

Police officials said the former employee is being held at the Ozaukee County Jail.

The vials’ removal from refrigeration at the medical center just north of Milwaukee, and the subsequent need to discard them Saturday, means more than 500 doses were lost, Advocate Aurora Health said.

“This was a violation of our core values, and the individual is no longer employed by us,” a Wednesday news release from the hospital system reads.

The doses’ destruction was widely reported earlier this week when the hospital system said it believed vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine “were not replaced in the refrigerator after temporarily being removed to access other items” at the hospital.

“We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine,” the statement reads.

Grafton police had said the hospital system contacted them Wednesday evening about “an employee tampering with vials of the Covid-19 vaccine.”

“This matter is being actively investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Food and Drug Administration and the Grafton Police Department,” Grafton police said.

Neither police nor the health care system has publicly discussed a motive.

CNN has sought comment from the FBI.

Moderna says its vaccine generally must be stored at temperatures below what a refrigerator can provide. But it can also last 30 days in normal refrigeration, allowing hospitals and pharmacies flexibility for storage and distribution.

The hospital system has not said how much time elapsed from when the vials were removed from the refrigerator to when they were discovered.

The vaccine can last up to 12 hours out of a refrigerator, according to Moderna. An unspecified number of the removed vials were used to vaccinate some staff members within the 12-hour window, the hospital has said.

“Unfortunately, most of it had to be discarded,” the hospital’s initial statement read.