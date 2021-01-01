Man killed while warning I-255 drivers of crash on icy road

National-World

COLLINSVILLE, Illinois (KMOV ) — A man was killed while warning oncoming drivers of a previous crash on an icy Interstate 255 in the Metro East early New Year’s Day.

The 38-year-old man was involved in a crash on the interstate near Black Lane around 1 a.m. Police said he then exited his car and walked northbound on the left shoulder in the southbound lanes of the interstate to warn motorists of the crash.

While walking on the shoulder, an oncoming car lost control and slid onto the left shoulder, hitting the man and the concrete barrier. The pedestrian then fell from the overpass and landed in a grassy area east of Black Lane and under the Interstate 255 overpass.

The car that hit the man then crashed into another vehicle. Both drivers refused medical attention following the crash.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

The fatal crash was one of several incidents overnight as a result of icy roads. In St. Louis City, there were at least seven crashes within 30 minutes starting at 1:30 a.m.

First responders in Illinois were also called to a 15-car crash on westbound Interstate 70 just before the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge near East St. Louis. At the same location, several cars also slid off the roadway.

