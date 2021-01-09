First dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered to all nursing homes in CT

National-World

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) — Connecticut has reached a new milestone in the fight against COVID-19 and it is certainly good news.

The last nursing home left in the vaccine phase received its first dose on Friday.

Governor Ned Lamont said the positivity rate hovers around 8.5 percent. Meanwhile, LiveWell waited patiently for this day.

Leading up to now, the nursing home did everything it could to keep residents and staff safe.

“We’ll have 90 percent of the people who live and work here vaccinated today on this first pass,” said Michael Smith.

The skilled nursing facility in Southington is home to more than 100 people who are living with dementia. Dealing with memory loss created additional hurdles so the non-profit adopted several best practices during the onset of the pandemic, including universal mask wearing, daily rapid antigen testing and even creating a bubble with an on-site grocery store.

LiveWell says for 279 days, it remained COVID free.

“Unfortunately, on Decermber 11, we did have our first elder test positive for COVID-19,” said Maley Hunt.

The same day, the FDA issued emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 vaccine. Not even a month later, Lamont celebrated LiveWell’s milestone.

“But that also means that Connecticut is the first state in the country where every nursing home has gotten their vaccine for their first shot,” Lamont said.

The nursing home says most residents and staff will get the first shot at Friday’s clinic, but it expects the numbers to climb higher with future clinics.

“It’s just one step closer to being able to see your own loved ones,” said Jeanette Sullivan-Martinez.

Jeanette Sullivan-Martinez says the COVID-19 vaccine is her silver lining. She lives at Pendleton Health and Rehab Center in Mystic and has missed some major events since the pandemic started.

“My first grandchild was born in May, May 10, and I have seen her, physically seen her and touched her once. In four weeks, I have another granddaughter due,” Sullivan-Martinez said.

Sullivan-Martinez is the president of the Statewide Coalition for Residents and she says she’s missed holidays, coffee meets, and time with friends, but she’s hoping that will change soon.

She is set to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

“I felt that as a symbol of hope,” Sullivan-Martinez said.

The state is hoping the second round of doses will help nursing home residents get through the second wave.

“I’m looking to be able to sit down and have a meal with them, or hold them or play with them, talk to them,” Sullivan-Martinez said.

The state wants to have the second round of vaccinations complete by the end of January.

