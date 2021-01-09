Missouri grants St. Louis company license to begin manufacturing medical marijuana

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — A St. Louis company is now the first in the state to be granted a license to both cultivate and manufacture medical marijuana and be able to do it under one roof.

The state granted Proper Cannabis a license to grow marijuana plants three weeks ago. On Wednesday, the company received its license to manufacture.

The 90,000 square foot facility will eventually be able to house as many as 13,000 marijuana plants.

“We’ll make 35 to 40 different types of medicines through three different unique brands in this facility,” said John Pennington, Proper Cannabis founder, and CEO.

The company is still in the process of moving into its Rock Hill facility.

“We’ll make six different types of chocolates and edibles that will be kinda our high-end artisan brand called Honeybee,” said Pennington.

The products will be made by the company’s chef, Dave Owens, the former chief chocolatier at Bissingers. Owens will also use the plants to make gumdrops, mints, and vape products. They’ll only be available to those who qualify for medical marijuana.

“Not that this is going to solve all your problems but it’s certainly going to help you from a quality of life perspective from a replacement of other medicines that can be more addictive,” said Pennington.

Pennington said there are about 80,000 patients in Missouri who registered to use cannabis for medicinal reasons.

“To be on the front end of a state that has great need, you know, gives us an opportunity for us to put this in full force,” said Pennington.

Pennington hopes to have his products on the shelves at dispensaries in Missouri by early to mid-April.

