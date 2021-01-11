Morgan State alumnus Yogananda Pittman named Acting Chief Of U.S. Capitol Police after riots

National-World

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — A Morgan State University alumnus will lead the U.S. Capitol Police after the former chief Steven Sund resigned on Jan. 6 following the riots.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, are dead after a mob of pro-Trump supported stormed the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers took shelter inside. Another police officer died off-duty following the riots.

Now, Yogananda Pittman will serve as acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, according to letter from MSU President David Wilson. She will be the first Black woman to hold that position.

“In the wake of this past week’s horrendous and thwarted attack on the U.S. Capitol, I am pleased to announce that a decision was made to elevate distinguished and decorated Morgan alumna Yogananda D. Pittman to serve in the role as acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP),” Wilson said. “This appointment is notable for our nation and our University, as she will be the first woman and first African American to hold the post of leading the USCP. We commend this wise decision as it is widely known that Morgan graduates are purposefully prepared to not only Grow the Future, but to Lead the World.”

Pittman graduated from Morgan State in 1999 with the Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. She was previously the assistant chief of police for Protective and Intelligence Operations and will continue with those duties while she’s acting chief.

Now she will lead the Capitol Police as they prepare for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and possibly more protests in DC.

“I implore Morgan graduates and members of the Morgan family around the world to join me in a full show of support. Together, we celebrate this recognition of leadership and congratulate one of our own, Acting Chief Yogananda D. Pittman, on her achievement,” Wilson continued. “She is undeniably Morgan Made!”

