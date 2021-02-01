Man facing numerous child sex charges dating back as far as 1980s

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Rutherfordton man has been arrested and charged with multiple sex offenses against minors from as far back as the 1980s.

Claude Linden Keever, 85, has been charged with multiple sex offenses against minors that occurred from the 1980s to the present in both Polk and Rutherford Counties in North Carolina.

In Polk County, Keever is charged with 2 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and one count of first-degree statutory sex offense. His next court date in Polk County is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

In Rutherford County, Keever is charged with 7 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. His next court appearance in Rutherford County is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

This matter is an ongoing investigation involving the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and the NC State Bureau of Investigation (NC SBI).

Anyone with any information pertaining to Keever and the investigations is asked to come forward to speak with investigators.

Due to the sensitive nature of these types of investigations, no further information can be released at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.