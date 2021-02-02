Chicago family mariachi band gets help from neighbors after pandemic cancels gigs

National-World

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A community in Chicago is stepping up to help a family of Mariachi performers, after they faced eviction from their home.

When the pandemic hit, the Lucero family’s performances were canceled and they fell behind on rent. Neighbors came together, when the family needed help the most.

Cielito Lindo means beautiful heaven. It’s also the name of the Lucero family’s seven-member mariachi band. When their gigs dried up, their Chicago neighbors stepped in with a heavenly gift.

Performing together is the Lucero family’s only source of income. They sing at restaurants and private events all over the city. Then the pandemic hit, and all of their performances were canceled.

They fell $18,000 behind on rent and received an eviction notice right before Christmas. The family posted on social media, asking how to apply for government aid. A neighbor saw the post and started a GoFundMe site for the family.

So far, it has raised more than $60,000.

As a thank you, the Lucero family put on a virtual concert. They hope to be back performing for live audiences soon.

