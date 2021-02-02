County expands training grants for job seekers

National-World

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — DeKalb County is expanding a training grant for job seekers during the pandemic.

According to a press release, the county has allocated $1 million to provide one-time grants of up to $1,500 for eligible students to cover living expenses, including mortgage assistance, food, transportation, and utilities.

The federally funded program, Dislocated Workers’ Career Pathway Initiative, was first announced in December 2020. DeKalb County is paying for the program through some of the county’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) money.

County officials report the eligibility criteria has been expanded to include more DeKalb County residents in a broader range of training opportunities.

450 students have enrolled in the initiative, with the top three programs being healthcare, information technology, and commercial driver’s license, according to a DeKalb County spokesperson.

Under Tier 1, DeKalb County residents are eligible for a $1,500 grant if they meet the following:

• Are 18 years old and older

• Lost their job due to COVID-19

• Enrolled in a high-demand occupational training program at a state eligible training provider after March 7, 2020

Under Tier 2, DeKalb County residents are eligible for a $1,000 grant if they meet the following criteria:

• Are 18 years old and older

• Lost their job due to COVID-19

Under Tier 3, DeKalb County residents are eligible for a $500 grant if they meet the following criteria:

• Are 18 years old and older

• Lost their job due to COVID-19

• Enrolled in professional development courses or a GED program after March 7, 2020

