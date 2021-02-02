Family, hospital staff recalls moment baby was born in car during Winter Storm Cooper

National-World

NORWICH, Connecticut (WFSB) — A baby was born in the front seat of her parent’s car during Winter Storm Cooper on Monday.

Hartford HealthCare said Kaitlyn Vacchina of Lebanon unexpectedly delivered her baby in the front seat of her car as they pulled up at the Backus Hospital Emergency Department on Monday.

Kaitlyn’s husband David said he ran into the emergency department and shouted his wife was having a baby.

“I ran into the emergency room, ‘my wife’s in labor, we’re having a baby.’ When I get out there, her pants are down and I see a baby’s head crowning,” David said.

“I heard someone yelling something about a baby. I figured they needed a doctor, so I went running after them,” said Dr. Theresa Adams.

When he ran out with the staff a few seconds later, the baby, Molly, had been delivered in the front seat.

“She continued to push, the baby came our more and more until the point it was out all the way,” David said.

Molly weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and is doing great! As are Kaitlyn and David.

Veteran hospital photographer, Jeff Evans, was nearby and captured the new arrival.

“Again, I got to say, right place at the right time. You never know. I always have my camera with me,” Evans said.

With the wind and the snow blowing, they got the couple and baby inside after Dr. Adams cut thee cord. She described the delivery as a happy moment after months of COVID concentration.

“It was really a pleasant surprise and a memory I’m always going to keep from my experiences in the emergency department,” Dr. Adams said.

As for the new dad, he’s glad he prepared for that special moment.

“Go figure, actually the planning payed out and worked out well,” David said,

The family is doing well. Molly has an older sister, Adalyn, who is two-and-a-half years old.

