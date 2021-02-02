Sheriff: Father, daughter, pets die of carbon monoxide poisoning from propane heater

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MARION COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected in the deaths of a father and daughter near Salem on Monday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a property in the 5700 block of State Street after two people were found not breathing inside a fifth-wheel trailer. The 911 caller reported they went to the location after not hearing from the people since Saturday.

Deputies, along with crews from Marion County Fire District #1, arrived to the scene and both people inside the trailer were pronounced dead.

Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Unit, detectives believe the two people died due to carbon monoxide poisoning from a propane heater being used inside the trailer.

The sheriff’s office identified the victims as Richard Yaple, 50, and his daughter, Hannah Yaple, 17.

A dog and a cat were also found dead inside the trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.

To help prevent accidental deaths due to carbon monoxide poisoning, the sheriff’s office shared to following safety tips:

Choose a propane heater that’s the right size for your room or space, and carries the Underwriter’s Laboratory (UL) label.

Your indoor propane heater should have features such as a low oxygen sensor, high-temperature coated safety guard on the front, overheat protection and automatic shut-off if it tips over.

Carefully read manufacturer’s instructions before using your propane indoor space heater.

Make sure your propane indoor space heater is installed on a non-combustible surface away from where people walk and that it is positioned safely away from combustible materials such as furniture, curtains, doors, bedding and towels. If you use a wall-mounted room heater, make sure your wall material is non-combustible.

Never place anything on top of an indoor propane space heater.

Install carbon monoxide detectors in your home, or the space where you use your indoor propane space heater.

Never leave an indoor propane heater unattended. Turn the heater off when you leave the room. And make sure your propane indoor space heater is turned off before you go to bed.

If your propane indoor heater has a yellow or orange flame instead of a blue one, stop using it immediately because it is not burning properly.

Use your vacuum cleaner’s hose attachment to carefully vacuum up any dust on the outside of the propane indoor space heater and on the grills.

Never spray air fresheners, deodorants, aerosol spray cleaners or hair spray near an indoor propane space heater.

Have your vented propane indoor space heater inspected annually.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.