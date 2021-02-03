Dog who went missing after crash reunites with family

National-World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Fergus is back!

The McKays’ 4-year-old Irish wolf-dog, Fergus, has been missing since Saturday night after another car rear-ended them with him in the vehicle.

The poor pup crashed through the back window and then took off following the wreck.

“He looked to be limping,” Mckay said. “We lost track of him after he crossed into the parking lot Judson Baptist.”

The local community stepped up to help the family find him and even set up a Facebook page called, “Find Fergus.”

The family was finally whole again after they received a call that he was found! They were able to reunite with him on Wednesday morning.

According to the Facebook page, Fergus had a few bumps and bruises from his adventure alone but he is healthy and was taken to the vet to be checked out.

