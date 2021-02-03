Study finds airports contribute $40 billion to state’s economy

National-World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — An economic study found that Tennessee’s public-use airports contribute $40 billion to the state’s economy and support more than 220,000 jobs in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation recently completed a year-long Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Study.

“Tennessee’s 78 public-use airports are critical components of the state’s transportation network, linking and providing access to regional, national, and global transportation systems,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said in a news release.

This Economic Impact Study represents the 2019 annual economic impact of the aviation system on the state’s economy. The study is a good representation of the annual economic impact of the aviation system during a non-pandemic world.

The study analyzed the economic impacts of on-airport activities, off-airport activities, multiplier impacts, and freight/cargo. Examples of on-airport activities include economic impacts from business tenants, airport construction spending and airport employment. Off-airport impact include visitor spending. Visitor spending generated 69,965 jobs and $9 billion in business revenue to the state in 2019. Analysis found that freight/cargo impacts generated 82,357 jobs and $19 billion in business revenue.

“A safe, secure, efficient, and resilient aviation system is essential to our state’s physical, economic, and social health,” said Michelle Frazier, Director of TDOT’s Aeronautics Division, in a news release. “This report recognizes aviation as a driver of the economy, including economic recovery.”

The Aviation Economic Impact Study details the $40 billion economic impact of aviation in Tennessee. Airports serve as a catalyst for people to conduct business, serve clients, and ship cargo. Having a well maintained and diverse aviation system supports a robust economy.

