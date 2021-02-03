Suspect’s phone searched for ‘jewelry stores near me’ before break-ins, Lincoln police say

National-World

Lincoln, Nebraska (Lincoln Journal Star) — Lincoln police say a 25-year-old man suspected of breaking into two jewelry stores Jan. 4 searched on his phone for a jewelry store near him before targeting the shops early that morning.

Bryce Peterson was in court Tuesday on two burglary charges.

In court records, Lincoln police say they were called to the first store, at Akayla Jewelry on 33rd Street just north of Nebraska 2, at 2:23 a.m. Jan. 4 after a window was shattered there.

Surveillance video showed the suspect leave without going inside.

But he allegedly came back at 4:22 a.m., while the owner still was there. Police say this time he went inside, then ran when he saw someone was there.

In between the two calls, police went out to a second jewelry store, Lin Jewelers near 50th Street and South Cotner Boulevard at 3:37 a.m. on a “glass break alarm.”

Police said, like the first case, the suspect used a trailer hitch to shatter the window.

The owner was there at the time, saw a man in the showroom taking jewelry from display cases before the owner confronted him. The thief ran but got away with an estimated $2,000 in jewelry.

A week later, police arrested Peterson for an unrelated burglary at a home near 48th and Van Dorn streets.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing glass breaking and seeing someone in a vacant home being renovated.

As police surrounded the home, they saw a man inside who ran but was caught several blocks away. His Ford Fusion found in the area had construction equipment inside that the 71-year-old homeowner said belonged to him.

In an affidavit for his arrest in the new case, Police Sgt. Brian Agnew said as a result of Peterson’s arrest Jan. 11, his clothes were seized, his car was towed and police got a warrant to search two cellphones he had on him.

Agnew said a download of Peterson’s phone showed a search for a jewelry store nearby before each of the initial break-ins and searches the next day for news coverage on the burglaries.

After his Jan. 11 arrest, Peterson posted bond to get out of jail. Police arrested him Monday on the new allegations.

