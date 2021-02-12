Nurse battling COVID-19 in ICU while pregnant

National-World

ANN ARBOR, MI (WNEM) — A local nurse who is six months pregnant is fighting for not only her life after testing positive for COVID-19, but her unborn child as well.

Bridget Klingenberg is a nurse at Covenant who cares for COVID-19 patients in the ICU. At 27 weeks pregnant, she is battling the virus in the ICU.

“She’s a very strong and caring person, that’s why she wanted to be a nurse,” said Joe Blaylock, Klingenberg’s dad.

Her dad, who battled the virus months ago, said it is hard watching his daughter go through this.

“It’s scary as her dad. And she’s pregnant, so that complicates everything. It’s just scary watching one of your kids go through it and be that sick,” Blaylock said.

Klingenberg was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. She was originally in the ICU at Covenant, but is now at the University of Michigan’s ICU in case she has to give birth early due to her baby not receiving enough oxygen.

“If the worst happens where Bridget has to be intubated and the baby has to be, she has to have the C-section, she’ll be recovering for months and unable to work,” Blaylock said.

Something that will put a financial strain on Klingenberg’s family. Her sister created a GoFundMe page to help, but the family is hoping for a better outcome.

“Best case is they keep Bridget’s oxygen saturation levels high through regular means, her lungs continues to heal,” Blaylock said.

The family said they would mostly appreciate prayers at this time, but if anyone can find it in their heart to give, they will accept that too.

“Bridget says she’s just a nurse and she’s doing what she loves to do, it’s just unfortunate that she’s sick,” Blaylock said.

