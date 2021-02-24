Bullet from shooting hits gas meter, causes gas leak for neighborhood

National-World

Kansas City, Missouri (KCTV) — A Kansas City neighborhood experienced a gas leak early Wednesday morning after someone shot a gas meter during an overnight shooting.

Officers responded at 12:53 a.m. to Independence Avenue and Benton Boulevard in reference to a shots-fired call. No one was hurt, though, and one person was taken into custody, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Someone discovered later that a nearby gas meter had hit by gunfire, and utility crews were called out shortly after 6 a.m. to fix the gas leak, police said.

Crews shut down part of Independence Avenue while taking care of the situation.

