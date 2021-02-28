Vigil held for Molson Coors shooting victim

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — It’s a day that rocked the Milwaukee community. Friday, February 26, was the one year anniversary of the Molson Coors deadly shooting. Five people were shot to death before the shooter turned the gun on himself. Among those was 33-year-old Jesus Valle Jr.

Family and friends united Saturday, February 27, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church to remember Valle. He was a father, husband, brother, and son.

“He’s here with us in our hearts,” Jenny Valle said. She is Valle’s youngest sister.

February 26, 2020 still haunts this family.

“The entire month really it’s been reliving the last twelve months all over again from the day it happened,” Valle said.

She says she doesn’t think their wounds will ever heal.

“The holidays, anniversaries, the birthdays, they’ve all been a struggle.”

Valle was known as Jessie. Jenny says the kitchen was his favorite spot.

“He was always such a great cook, great chef and that’s how he brought the family together.”

Jenny says they are still fighting with what is “now” reality. Pictures and memories are just not enough.

“It’s just hard to know that he’s not physically here anymore. that he’s not going to just randomly walk in the door. that’s all we are waiting for.”

Jenny tells CBS 58 that they do communicate with the other victim’s families. They all share a messenger Facebook group.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.