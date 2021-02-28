Woman pinned against wall after crash

National-World

MERIDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman was seriously injured after being pinned between a vehicle and a wall on Friday.

Meriden Police say that a box truck had gone off of Old Colony Road and struck three parked cars, a utility pole, a granite post, and a tree.

A woman happened to be walking in a nearby driveway and was struck by one of the parked vehicles that had been hit by the box truck.

Officials said the woman was briefly trapped between the vehicle and a concrete wall.

She was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the box truck is cooperating with investigators.

All three people that were inside the box truck at the time of the crash were injured, but refused medical treatment.

Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact Investigator Kerry of the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.

