One killed, one wounded in shooting at a Nebraska mall

A person has died after being shot Saturday at Westroads Mall in Omaha, Nebraska, police said.

The victim, described as an adult male, was taken by ambulance to Bergan Mercy Hospital in critical condition and died there, according to a news release from Omaha Police Department. His identity has not been released yet by police.

Later, an adult female later walked into Immanuel Hospital with gunshot injuries that were not life-threatening and said she was shot at the mall, police said.

“The investigation indicates this was an isolated incident and not a random attack,” the police news release said.

The shooting happened around noon, Lt. Neal Bonacci said during a press briefing. Security footage showed two suspects fleeing the mall. Investigators are still looking for them and working to identify them, according to Bonacci.

Bonacci said the shooting was not an active shooter situation, but the department treated it as such out of precaution.

The mall will be shut down for the rest of the day as the investigation takes place, he said.

Mall customer says she hid in a bathroom

Mall customer Celia Davis said she and her 3-year-old daughter were pulled into a bathroom with about 10 strangers and left waiting for help, CNN affiliate KMTV reported.

She texted her mom and boyfriend to say “I love you guys” while she hid, she said.

“I was shaking and (my daughter) kept whispering to me, ‘Mommy, I want to go home,’ and I was like, ‘I know, we’ll go home,’ and finally the cops came and got us,” Davis said.

A police officer was injured March 12 after being shot four times while responding to a shoplifting call at Westroads Mall.

The mall was the site of a mass shooting in 2007 when gunman Robert Hawkins, 19, killed eight people and then died by suicide, CNN previously reported. Five other people were injured in that shooting.