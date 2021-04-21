Inmate indicted for threatening judge, two attorneys

National-World

COOKEVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Cookeville man, who was already behind bars, is in more hot water after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said he threatened a judge and two attorneys from jail.

Tyler Dakota Matthews, 25, was already in jail on unrelated charges when the TBI alleges that he wrote letters to a Sevier County judge and an assistant public defender threatening to harm them. They claim that one of the threats was aimed at an assistant district attorney.

A Grand Jury indicted Matthews with three counts of extortion and three counts of harassment.

He remains in custody on a $50K bond.

