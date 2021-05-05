64-year-old woman bitten by shark, officials say

National-World

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A 64-year-old woman was bitten by a shark near the jetty in New Smyrna Beach just after 9 a.m. Friday, officials told WESH 2 News.

Volusia County Beach Safety officials said Adrienne Wisko was on a surfboard in 8-10 feet of water when the shark bit her on her foot.

“Looks like she broke her foot, got the bottom shredded pretty good. Top shredded pretty good,” the victim’s son, Derek Wikso said.

Wikso says his mom will likely undergo surgery after her encounter with a shark near the New Smyrna Beach jetty. Derek Wikso said his mother knew immediately what happened.

“She said she saw it and looked it right in the eye, clear as day. Says she’ll never forget it,” Derek Wikso said.

Beach safety officials say the jetty is one of the best surfing spots on the east coast and is also home to a smorgasbord of bait fish which bigger fish, like sharks, feast on.

According to Derek Wikso, his mother has spent most of her life surfing and will be back after she heals.

This is the first shark bite of 2021 in New Smyrna Beach.

