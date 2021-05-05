Frefighter resigns after coming under fire for remarks made at weekend rally

National-World

GLASTONBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Glastonbury firefighter came under fire after he told protestors holding a rally this past weekend to get rid of Narcan and let those overdosing, die.

It was all caught on camera, and the video picked up steam on social media, with many saying he should be fired.

The fire department posted an updated statement on Facebook Wednesday morning saying the firefighter has resigned.

The Glastonbury firefighter made the remarks Sunday during a rally held by ‘Black-In-Glastonbury,’ which is a group that meets in the area every weekend.

Ivelisse Correa recorded the video.

“Having lost someone myself in my family to opioids, that’s not a person I want responding to my family’s medical emergency if he holds these opinions,” Correa said.

The Windsor resident said she attends the Glastonbury rallies every week, and is usually recording videos on her cellphone.

In the video she is heard asking the firefighters “why aren’t you guys doing anything dealing with the opioid epidemic in your own backyard?”

That’s when the firefighter is heard saying “I think you get rid of [expletive] Narcan, and when people overdose, you let them die.”

The firefighter later responded on social media about his comment saying “it was sensitive and inappropriate.” He went on to say “This comment in no way represents my character or conduct as a 20 years veteran of the fire service.”

Glastonbury’s fire department learned about the firefighter’s remarks and said “The individual’s comment is upsetting, and by no means a reflection of those who dedicate themselves to protecting the residents and visitors of Glastonbury. This is a personnel matter, and there will be no further comment.”

An updated statement from the fire department on Wednesday said the firefighter has since resigned, and continued to say his comments do not reflect the department.

