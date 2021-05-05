Steinhafels donates more than $20K in furniture to former foster kids in need

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Foster kids who turn 18 before ever being adopted “age out” and are at high risk for unemployment, poverty, health consequences and homelessness.

In fact, one in 10 foster kids in Wisconsin will become homeless in one year.

To help, Steinhafels partnered with Lad Lake, which provides support systems for foster kids turning 18, to donate over $20-thousand worth of furniture to kids in need.

“The best part about receiving this donation is that we have the opportunity to provide housing support for young people, and when they walk into their apartment for the first time and they have furnishings that are new and in really good shape, it creates that homey environment that they need,” said Donelle Hauser, executive vice president at Lad Lake.

Lad Lake also provides support in school, teaches kids about budgeting and helps them find work when living on their own for the first time.

